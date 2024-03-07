XTG integrates Braemac and Symmetry Electronics

The eXponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of companies that supply electronic components and provide cutting-edge engineering design services, has announced a strategic integration of two of their companies, Symmetry Electronics and Braemac.

The combination of Braemac, an Australian-based, global company specializing in product design, development, testing and the supply of electronic components and Symmetry Electronics, a leading distributor of wireless, IoT, and Pro AV solutions, will accelerate profitable growth in the Americas and sets the stage for further global expansion.

Moving forward, the combined entity will leverage the Symmetry Electronics brand identity in the Americas, where it is recognized by customers and suppliers as a trusted partner. The combined Symmetry-Braemac entity will leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide customers with a comprehensive portfolio of products and services.

Advertisement

“We are extremely excited that Symmetry and Braemac are joining forces,” said Michael Kennedy, President of XTG Components. “This combination will elevate the capabilities of both companies, expand reach in the Americas, and open up new avenues for growth across the globe.”

A natural fit

Within this transition, Keith Nesrsta has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of the Symmetry-Braemac entity in the Americas where he will oversee the integration and operations of the combined organizations in the region, reporting to Jonathan Mitchell, President of Braemac.

“The integration of Braemac and Symmetry business is a natural fit,” said Mitchell. “I’m excited by what our focused product portfolio and value-add service capability mean for our customers and suppliers alike. I look forward to supporting Keith and our expanded team in the Americas.”