Vooban grows through acquisition of Stratéjia

Vooban, a Quebec City-based player in artificial intelligence, has acquired Stratéjia, a recognized company in the business intelligence industry. With more than 10 years of combined experience, the two firms have melded their assets to support customers from various industries in their digital transformation.

“We wanted to increase our expertise in data management and analysis, as this is an essential step in implementing an artificial intelligence (AI) project. We’re now capable of guiding customers from the development of their digital transformation strategy, through the establishment of their data structure, right up to the implementation of AI in their operational processes”, explains Kevin Moore, Vooban’s CEO.

For Vooban, this transaction also represents a significant first step in realizing its growth plan, announced after a CDPQ investment in September 2023. With this acquisition, Vooban increased its workforce by almost 50%, rising from 130 to 190 employees.

“Not only have we just enhanced our digital transformation service by offering our customers the opportunity to collect and use their data before starting an AI project, but we’ve also just built a robust team that provides us with the necessary means to expand our reach to the Ontario market,” says Hugues Foltz, executive vice-president, Vooban.

Advertisement

For Stratéjia, this alliance represents an opportunity to reach the next level. “We wanted to keep growing and allow our talented employees to work on large-scale projects with a company that shares our values and vision. We also wanted to drive our customers’ projects towards AI. That’s why we selected Vooban as the ideal strategic partner to help us achieve our goals,” adds Jean-Sébastien Darveau, CEO of Stratéjia.

In the same breath as the transaction, Vooban is also creating a new subsidiary called Endorphine, an integrated online management and reservation solution focused on outdoor events or activities. This solution was previously operated directly under the Stratéjia brand. The Endorphine solution is a must-have in the outdoor industry and is implemented in over 115 stations in Quebec.