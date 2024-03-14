TerraNova serves as key player in $211.6M CF-18 contract

Ottawa-based TerraNova proudly reaffirms its commitment to bolstering Canada’s defence capabilities as an integral member of Team Northern Sentry. Alongside industry leaders Arcfield Canada, L3Harris, Raytheon Canada and Palitronica, TerraNova has set out to enhance Canada’s defence landscape through its innovative solutions.

Aerospace and defence company Arcfield Canada Corp., headquartered in Calgary, secures a contract of up to $211.6 million from the Department of National Defence (DND) to bolster support for Canada’s CF-18 fighter jet fleet. TerraNova’s selection as part of this prestigious team underscores its expertise and commitment to excellence, ensuring the readiness and operational efficiency of Canada’s defence systems.

TerraNova’s involvement also aligns with the strategy to implement the new government-wide policy aimed at having at least 5% of federal contracts awarded to businesses owned and led by Indigenous Peoples. As an Indigenous-owned business, TerraNova stands firmly behind this initiative, which aligns with its commitment to Indigenous prosperity and growth.

“Leveraging our deep expertise in reverse engineering, legacy electronics repair, and innovative solutions for redesigning obsolescent components, we are poised to ensure the peak operational readiness of our nation’s fleet,” stated Len Anderson, CEO of TerraNova. “This award and partnership reinforces our steadfast dedication to serving the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces, safeguarding their critical missions now and into the future.”

With a comprehensive range of services, including electronic system maintenance and repair, strategic sourcing of legacy aftermarket components and products, as well as reengineering services, TerraNova remains at the forefront of ensuring the readiness and operational efficiency of Canada’s fighter fleet.

The funding secured through the contract will help sustain Canada’s F-18 fighter fleet until their replacement F-35 jets, are introduced to service later this decade. The contract is initially for a five-year period, with five subsequent one-year options.