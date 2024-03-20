Smartaly and Ambiq develop AI-enabled medical-grade ECG monitor

Ambiq, a technology leader in ultra-low power semiconductors to enable local AI on devices, partners with Smartaly, a designer of electronics to develop an energy-efficient and intelligent handheld electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor, tested in hospitals for widespread use.

Smartaly’s handheld ECG relies on the Apollo3 SoC with built-in AI to monitor and detect the heart’s electrical activities 24/7 for up to one week on battery. With more than 99% accuracy, the ECG can notify the users of any abnormality or disturbance in real time for immediate response. The Smartaly ECG is lightweight and can last one year on standby mode. It connects via Bluetooth to other smart devices, giving users actionable insight into their health data.

“We are very proud to have taken on this global challenge of providing the medical sector with a portable, battery-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor,” says Arnaud Duclap, CEO of Smartaly. “We chose Ambiq’s Apollo3 SoC for its perfect match of processing power, high memory, and extremely low power consumption to run the embedded neural network engine. We hope to further participate in other medical projects to contribute to the well-being of people.”

Advertisement

“Our partnership with Smartaly is a strategic move to accelerate their development of digital health devices,” says Mike Kenyon, VP of Sales and Business Development at Ambiq, “The medical field is an extremely important industry that requires consistent and data-driven monitoring. Helping medical devices overcome their power constraints to provide insightful health analysis that patients can depend on is exactly what we envision with the Smartaly ECG Monitor.”