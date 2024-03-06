Siemens rolls-out ‘game-changing’ circuit protection

Siemens has developed what it is calling “one of the world’s most innovative” circuit protection devices with cutting-edge electronic switching technology. SENTRON ECPD (Electronic Circuit Protection Device) electronically switches off circuit faults if errors occur and, if necessary, trips the mechanical isolating contact downstream. Up to now, disconnection was handled purely through electro-mechanical elements.

“This innovation offers a variety of benefits and has the potential to revolutionize today’s circuit protection world,” said Andreas Matthé, CEO of electrical products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

SENTRON ECPD enables completely new approaches in electrical planning, maximizing safety, flexibility and delivering space and energy savings compared to conventional solutions, according to Matthé. “For the first time in the history of circuit protection, it is possible to benefit from several functionalities in one product and to activate them as required by the individual application or adapt them if needed. All of this combined with the solid-state switching technology enables up to a thousand times faster, wear-free switching,” he added.

Ultra-fast

Circuit protection devices are central components of every electrical installation. If certain load current limits are exceeded, these devices disconnect the individual loads to protect people and systems from damage. In the event of a short circuit, for example, this type of disconnection occurs in commercially available circuit breakers in two to three milliseconds.

Advertisement

In comparison, SENTRON ECPD disconnects up to a thousand times faster, minimizing the occurring short-circuit energy. This ensures maximum safety for people, systems, and electrical equipment. SENTRON ECPD also offers wear-free switching, which increases the service life of systems and reduces maintenance and repair costs. In addition, the integrated cyclical self-test (including the integrated RCD function) raises safety to an entirely new level not covered by current concepts.

Multifunctional and parametrizable

The smart SENTRON ECPD offers more functionalities in one compact design, saving space and costs. The range of functions can be customized as required. New functions can be easily activated on the SENTRON ECPD without having to purchase a new device and functionally adapt it into the circuit. The SENTRON powerconfig app makes this task easy and convenient.

SENTRON ECPD can be adjusted as required and adapts perfectly to the requirements of the application, for example with regard to rated current, tripping limits or behavior. These properties offer major planning and cost advantages. For example, circuits can simply be designed based on the rated current of the loads instead of the significantly higher inrush current peaks that occur briefly with certain load types, such as LED lights. This reduces complexity as well as planning and installation efforts and saves on materials such as copper.