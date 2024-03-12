Ontario Centre of Innovation revives flagship tech conference

After a hiatus spanning four years, the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) is gearing up to reignite its innovation conference in Toronto this coming April. Marked as the 15th edition, the DiscoveryX Conference and Trade Show is scheduled for April 17 to 18 at Toronto’s Enercare Centre. The event is poised to attract a diverse array of participants, including entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and key figures from both government and the tech industry.

Formerly recognized simply as Discovery, the conference last graced the scene in 2019, drawing in over 3,000 attendees and nearly 500 exhibitors. This year, the OCI aims to revive the spirit of networking and idea exchange, presenting a rich lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and a technology showcase.

Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO of OCI, expressed enthusiasm about the event’s return, highlighting its significance in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the province.

“DiscoveryX is the ideal platform for Ontario’s brightest minds to showcase their visionary concepts and groundbreaking innovations,” remarked Reza Moridi, former Ontario Minister of Research, Innovation, and Science. “Through this event, we anticipate witnessing the transformative impact of homegrown advancements in fields like robotics, artificial intelligence, and aerospace on our collective future and the prosperity of our province.”

Established in 2002, OCI operates as an “innovation program delivery partner,” focused on supporting and advancing research and development initiatives within the province. It operates under the auspices of the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. Formerly known as the Ontario Centres of Excellence, the organization rebranded as OCI in 2020, coinciding with an increase in the ministry’s board appointments.