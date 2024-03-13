NTT Innovative Devices to develop photonic-electronic convergence hardware

NTT Corporation (NTT) recently established a new concern – NTT Innovative Devices Corp. – to develop, design and manufacture photonic-electronic convergence (PEC) devices. These devices will advance NTT’s deployment of its Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) initiative to build high-speed, high-capacity, ultra-low latency and low-power-consumption global communications and computing infrastructure through optics-based technologies.

Formed out of the integration of NTT Electronics and an R&D unit within NTT Laboratories, NTT Innovative Devices will maintain a global presence, manufacturing PEC devices in Japan while operating sales companies in the United States, Europe, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. It currently employs more than 500 employees.

“The creation of NTT Innovative Devices marks a major milestone in a global deployment of photonics-based networking and computing,” said the company’s president and CEO, Hidehiro Tsukano. “Each device manufactured by our organization is a testament to decades of fundamental research and development undertaken by NTT’s scientists and our collaborators. We are advancing and contributing to the larger societal goals of IOWN: creating a better, more sustainable, more equitable future for all.”

The PEC hardware manufactured by NTT Innovative Devices combines both optical and electronic solutions into a single packaged device capable of higher performance, higher functionality and a more compact size. The benefits of the PEC device are the reduction of power and heat generated by the conventional electronics of network and computing equipment and other devices, while at the same time delivering extremely high speeds with low latency over long distances.

Today, the company is manufacturing the second-generation iteration of the PEC devices named CoPKG. CoPKG, which combines digital signal processing (DSP) and Silicon Photonics based optical circuits into one device, operates with a transmission capacity of 0.4Tbps to 0.8Tbps across transmission distances of 40 to 300 kilometers.

In 2025, NTT Innovative Devices plans to manufacture a third-generation device, an optical engine operating at a transmission capacity of 3.2Tbps across a transmission distance of between 10 meters to 2 kilometers. Additional iterations are planned for 2028 (fourth generation) and 2032 (fifth generation) with transmission speeds of 5Tbps (integrated in the device width of 5mm) and 15Tbps (width of 2mm), respectively, and transmission distances of 1 centimeter to 1 kilometer and approximately 1 centimeter, respectively.