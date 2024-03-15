Newark launches Design, Build, Maintain HUB

Newark has launched its new Design, Build, Maintain HUB, an innovative platform was created to support how developers, OEMs and industrial customers navigate every stage of the product lifecycle, from conception to maintenance.

With the design phase being crucial for laying the foundation of any successful product, Newark’s HUB provides developers with access to a vast array of in-stock components essential for design and prototyping, streamlining the development process and accelerating time to market.

To support the build phase, Newark offers a comprehensive selection of electronic components, including semiconductors, electromechanical parts, wires & connectors, hardware, and product build accessories. With products sourced from over 2000 leading manufacturers, customers can find everything they need in one place, saving time and resources.

Newark’s maintenance and repair solutions encompass a wide range of automation and control solutions, production supplies, and industrial test and tools to help ensure operational efficiency and safety. By providing access to these essential products, Newark helps customers keep their facilities running smoothly, ensuring employee safety and minimizing downtime.

“Newark distinguishes itself with our distinctive in-stock offerings, covering every aspect of OEM and EMS requirements. Our goal is to be the one-stop-shop for all electronic components and solutions required throughout a product’s lifecycle,” said Cliff Ortmeyer, Global Head of Technical Marketing at Newark. “This HUB will serve as a valuable resource to all customers, particularly OEMs and industrial clients, providing access to a diverse range of products and technical resources.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.newark.com/design-build-maintain#undefined.