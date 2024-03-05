Mouser sponsors ‘Create the Future’ design contest

Global electronics component distributor Mouser Electronics has announced its sponsorship of the 22nd Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing for a chance to win the grand prize. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for over ten years, is joined again by valued manufacturers Intel and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) as co-sponsors. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.

The contest opened for entries on March 1 and closes on July 1, 2024. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a cash prize of $25,000 for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 15,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs and students in more than 100 countries.

“At Mouser, fostering innovation is rooted in our foundation from the company’s earliest days,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud to sponsor programs like the Create the Future Design Contest to support the innovators, inventors, engineers and scientists who will create what’s next in technology.”

The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve healthcare quality or help provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include self-destroying plastics, a self-contained organ and limb transport device, and an economical, rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.

The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing and Materials, Medical, Robotics and Automation, and Sustainable Technology.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.