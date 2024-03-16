Electronic Products & Technology

Mouser and Molex team on Interactive Content series

EP&T Magazine   

Electronics Interconnect Supply Chain connector distribution Interconnect supply Chain

Explores the future of miniaturization in technology

Mouser Electronics Inc. has launched a new interactive content series in collaboration with Molex, global provider of electronics connectivity solutions.

The web-based platform – Future of Miniaturization in Technology – features articles, videos, and an infographic exploring the forefront of miniaturization trends shaping our connected future. The content covers miniaturization in AR/VR, medical and consumer wearables, mmWave, IoT and automotive applications.

This pcb-mounted 50Ohm microminiature RF connector allows optimized placement of external antennas for cell phones, GPS, Wi-Fi, BLUETOOTH wireless technology and other RF protocols up to 10GHz. (Source: Mouser Electronics)

The content series also showcases many key products from Molex that play important roles in addressing the design challenges of miniaturization.

Featured solutions include the Molex SMP-MAX and SMP-MAX EVO 50Ω RF connectors. These microminiature connectors offer push-on and snap coupling options and configurations in both surface mount and through-hole mounting options. High-power ratings of up to over 300 W at 2.7 GHz provide excellent performance for RF amplifiers.

Advertisement

To view The Future of Miniaturization in Technology interactive content, visit https://www.mouser.com/molex-miniaturization-ebook/.

 

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Mouser Extends Molex Partnership with GWconnect Product Line
Mouser and Molex introduce custom cable design tool
Mouser launches content series on green energy storage
Mouser to distribute Molex Sensorcon environmental sensors