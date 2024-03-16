Mouser and Molex team on Interactive Content series

Explores the future of miniaturization in technology

Mouser Electronics Inc. has launched a new interactive content series in collaboration with Molex, global provider of electronics connectivity solutions.

The web-based platform – Future of Miniaturization in Technology – features articles, videos, and an infographic exploring the forefront of miniaturization trends shaping our connected future. The content covers miniaturization in AR/VR, medical and consumer wearables, mmWave, IoT and automotive applications.

The content series also showcases many key products from Molex that play important roles in addressing the design challenges of miniaturization.

Featured solutions include the Molex SMP-MAX and SMP-MAX EVO 50Ω RF connectors. These microminiature connectors offer push-on and snap coupling options and configurations in both surface mount and through-hole mounting options. High-power ratings of up to over 300 W at 2.7 GHz provide excellent performance for RF amplifiers.

To view The Future of Miniaturization in Technology interactive content, visit https://www.mouser.com/molex-miniaturization-ebook/.