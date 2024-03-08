MDA rebrands to MDA Space

MDA Ltd., a Brampton ON-based mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced it has rebranded to MDA Space, an identity evolution that honours the past, recognizes the present, and further positions the company to lead in a new era of space innovation.

“The addition of Space to our brand is a natural evolution. The core of our brand identity is, and always will be, MDA – the three iconic letters that stand for our 55-year heritage, our more than 450 missions, and our record of firsts,” said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. “Today, MDA is honoured to have the trust of some of the world’s biggest players and most innovative companies driving the expansion of the global space economy.”

The global space economy is accelerating and scaling at a rapid rate, growing to $509B in 2023 and projected to become a $1.5T industry by 2040. MDA Space has also seen extraordinary growth in recent years, with an expanding operational footprint and a rapidly growing workforce that now numbers 3,000 space engineers, scientists, technicians, and business leaders across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Address some critical problems on earth

“Our mission is to build the space between proven and possible,” added Greenley. “It’s what we have always done and it’s what we will keep on doing. At MDA Space, we have an elite and highly-skilled team creating solutions that bring our customers value and help them to address some of the most critical problems and complex challenges on Earth. We are ready to support and enable the next era of yet-to-be-imagined missions.”

To meet the needs of the emerging global commercial space market, MDA Space has invested in one of the world’s most diverse portfolios of proven next-generation space technology, including: