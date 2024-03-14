LeddarTech collaborates with Arm on software for automotive applications

LeddarTech Holdings Inc., a Quebec City-based automotive software company that provides AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology – LeddarVision, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, has announced a collaboration with Arm to try and improve advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technology for software-defined vehicles based on leading-edge Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology.

“We are delighted to announce that LeddarTech and Arm, two industry leaders, are collaborating to optimize and showcase LeddarTech’s advanced AI-based sensor fusion and perception software, LeddarVision, using the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced compute technology,” stated Frantz Saintellemy, president and CEO of LeddarTech. “This partnership, leveraging the unique capabilities of both organizations, is poised to enhance CPU capabilities for ADAS, accelerate time-to-market and facilitate the rollout of software-defined vehicles. The potential benefits of this collaboration for automotive OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers are significant, promising accelerated innovation and deployment in the automotive industry,” Mr. Saintellemy added.

“Software has become ubiquitous from bumper to bumper in modern-day vehicles, and traditional product development timelines don’t allow for innovation to happen at the pace the industry needs,” said Suraj Gajendra, vice-president of products and solutions, automotive line of business, Arm. “This collaboration with LeddarTech enables OEMs and Tier 1s to easily leverage Arm’s latest generation Automotive Enhanced hardware and software solutions, integrated with LeddarVision, to accelerate the delivery of new AI-enabled ADAS and automated driving capabilities.”