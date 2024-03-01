Kraken Robotics minehunting systems operational with the Royal Danish Navy

Kraken Robotics Inc. has announced its completion of all deliveries and the successful sea acceptance of all systems for its mine-hunting sonar equipment under the Royal Danish Navy Minehunting sonar upgrade program. This contract was signed in September 2020, following a competitive bidding process.

Under the contract with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), Kraken has delivered four complete turnkey mine-hunting systems, with each system consisting of a KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), topside command and control equipment, and remote operation and monitoring capability for standoff mine-hunting operations.

Starting in 2022, the KATFISH mine-hunting systems were integrated onboard the Royal Danish Navy’s optionally uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the MSF-class. Kraken worked closely with MCM Denmark operators and workshop technicians as well as skilled local Danish shipyard, JOBI, to install Kraken’s DNV design approved Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) onto the MSF-class in parallel with the MSF-class planned mid-life refit. Kraken also integrated the KATFISH system with Saab’s Command and Control (C2) software, providing operators with a seamless experience for mission planning and mission monitoring. The inclusion of Kongsberg’s Maritime Broadband Radio (MBR) enables the complete system to operate remotely, streaming full resolution sonar imagery in real-time at ranges exceeding line of sight.