GM, Magna, Wipro team-up on automotive software sales platform

General Motors (GM), global automotive supplier Magna, and leading technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd., have teamed up to develop a B2B sales platform for buying and selling automotive software. The platform, called SDVerse, aims to revolutionize the automotive software sourcing and procurement process by providing a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of embedded automotive software.

Unlike the traditional captive software development approach, SDVerse focuses on connecting automotive software buyers and sellers through a transparent and efficient digital platform. Sellers can list their software’s features and attributes, while buyers can easily search and explore the available software products through a comprehensive catalogue.

Sales and purchases can be connected directly through the platform, offering a seamless experience for all participants. SDVerse is currently in development and expected to feature hundreds of automotive software products, and participants from across the automotive value chain are invited to join. In addition to the founding members, an exclusive “Launch Partner” group is already in place led by Ampere*, FEV, Forvia, HL Mando, NXP Semiconductors, TTTech Auto, and Valeo.

Prashant Gulati has been named CEO of SDVerse effective March 5th, 2024. Prashant has more than two decades of experience launching and leading automotive organizations and is a thought leader in software technology, maximizing the potential of emerging technologies, such as AI, in the automotive industry.

Outpacing the growth of software development talent pools

“The market for automotive software is expected to nearly double this decade, potentially outpacing the growth of software development talent pools,” said Harmeet Chauhan, global head Wipro Engineering Edge. “The current paradigm for software sourcing will likely not be able to overcome this growing gap without sacrificing both profitability and the auto industry’s aspirations for software defined vehicles. SDVerse addresses these pain points, offering a wide range of benefits across the industry.”

“Automotive grade software development is rapidly transforming, and we all need to ask ourselves how we get customers really unique differentiating features faster. Part of that is identifying the common underlying code that can be shared in the name of higher quality and lower costs for our end customers,” said Dan Nicholson, VP strategic technology initiatives, General Motors. “This first-ever software marketplace creates an independent, industry-driven one-stop-shop for embedded systems software, significantly expanding access to new innovations, helping to drive down cost, and allowing companies like GM to implement critical software more quickly.”