APEC event delivers to diverse attendees

The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) concluded its annual gathering last week in Long Beach, California, marking another successful event for professionals and researchers in the field of power electronics.

Running from February 26th to March 1st, the conference drew a diverse array of attendees, including academics, industry experts and students, all converging to explore the latest advancements, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration in the realm of power electronics.

The four-day event featured a comprehensive program comprising technical sessions, keynote presentations, tutorials, and an expansive exhibition floor showcasing cutting-edge technologies and products from leading companies and research institutions.

Key highlights of APEC 2024 included:

* Technical Sessions: Over 600 technical papers were presented, covering a wide range of topics such as power semiconductor devices, converters, control techniques, and applications in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and more. These sessions provided valuable insights into the latest research and innovations shaping the future of power electronics.

* Keynote Presentations: Renowned experts delivered keynote speeches addressing key challenges and emerging trends in the field. Topics ranged from the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid to advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies and their implications for power electronics applications.

* Exhibition: The exhibition floor featured over 200 leading companies, showcasing their latest products, solutions, and technologies. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with industry representatives, explore demonstrations, and network with peers to gain a deeper understanding of the current market landscape and future opportunities.

* Tutorials and Workshops: APEC offered a series of tutorials and workshops covering fundamental principles as well as advanced topics in power electronics design, simulation, and testing. These sessions provided attendees with practical knowledge and skills to address real-world challenges in their respective areas of expertise.

APEC 2025 to be held in Atlanta, Georgia

Reflecting on the success of APEC 2024, Dr. Emily Chen, general chair of the conference, expressed her satisfaction with the event’s outcome. “APEC continues to serve as a premier platform for professionals and researchers to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in the field of power electronics,” said Dr. Chen. “The diverse program and engaging discussions we witnessed throughout the conference underscore the importance of APEC in advancing the state-of-the-art in this rapidly evolving field.”

As the premier event in its field, APEC looks ahead to its next edition, where it will continue to serve as a catalyst for innovation and excellence in power electronics research and development. APEC 2025 will be held March 9 -13 in Atlanta, Georgia.