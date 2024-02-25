Variscite teams with Crank to deliver custom GUI

Variscite, a leading System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, announced its collaboration with Crank AMETEK, developers of high-end embedded graphical user interface (GUI) solutions, to accelerate product development and improve the end-user experience.

Crank’s comprehensive set of GUI tools and frameworks allow for seamless collaboration between designers and developers without compromising on the fidelity or functionality of the design. As a result, companies can iterate more quickly, respond to market needs faster, and launch products ahead of competitors. The company’s emphasis on intuitive design integration, alongside high-performance rendering capabilities, ensures that the end-user enjoys visually appealing interfaces. Whether it’s for medical devices, surveillance dashboards, or industrial controls, the ability to deliver an engaging and user-friendly interface can substantially differentiate a product in a crowded market. By leveraging Crank’s GUI solutions, Variscite’s customers not only expedites the product development process but also elevate overall appearance.

Efficient development workflows

Device manufacturers that rely on Variscite’s SoM solutions can easily access Crank’s Storyboard software tools to bring products with high-end UI performance to market—faster and at reduced costs. By enabling more efficient development workflows in which designers and developers work concurrently on the GUI and underlying logic, Variscite and Crank solutions offer a streamlined approach to advanced, user-friendly, high-performing embedded systems.

“In the dynamic landscape of the past three years, we have seen the needs of industries, such as healthcare, evolve beyond product reliability and security to include an increased necessity for diverse connections that facilitate seamless input and output experiences,” said Martin Jomphe, director general of Crank AMETEK. “I am confident that this partnership with Variscite will be instrumental in shaping the future of connected experiences, offering a robust foundation for development teams to bring forth cutting-edge products that stand at the forefront of market evolution through exceptional customer experiences.”

“The partnership with Crank AMETEK aligns perfectly with Variscite’s mission to not only expedite product development times but also to ensure our customers have the support they need for quicker market entry,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP business development and sales of Variscite. “This synergy offers customers a competitive edge, ensuring they can launch products faster and more efficiently.”