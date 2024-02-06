TTI signs disty deal with FCL Components

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has signed an agreement to become an authorized distributor of FCL Components America Inc. (FCAI), including thousands of standard and customized electromechanical relays.

“TTI welcomes the new alignment to our line card as we recognize the tremendous growth opportunities FCL Components’ extensive product offering creates for our customer base in the Americas. Bringing this complementary product set on board greatly strengthens our position to support our customers across a very broad range of applications,” said Lew LaFornara, TTI senior VP product & supplier marketing.

Senior director of sales of FCAI, Charlie Stretch, added, “We are devoted to continuous growth through product innovation and investment in our channel partners, and are excited to expand our distribution network and look forward to building a strong partnership with TTI that results in the development of mutual new business across traditional and emerging markets.”