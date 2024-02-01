TTI reaches global disty deal with Panjit Semiconductors

TTI Inc., global distributor of electronic components, has signed an agreement to become an authorized distributor of Panjit, a global integrated device manufacturer (IDM) that offers a broad product portfolio, including MOSFETs, Schottky diodes, SiC devices, bipolar junction transistors, bridges, IGBTs, and ICs.

The introduction of Panjit products to TTI’s portfolio means designers will have access to a wider selection of semiconductor products, all available from one source, so they can find the perfect parts for their application, according to Lew LaFornara, senior vice-president, product and supplier marketing.

“We are excited to embark on a global partnership agreement with Panjit which will further broaden our portfolio of discrete components, bringing a leading range of diodes, MOSFETs, protection devices, Bipolar Junction Transistors, SiC devices and ICs to our customers across many industrial and transportation applications,” said LaFornara.

Panjit COO Edgar Chen added, “Panjit’s vision is to power the world with our reliable and energy-efficient products, bringing people a greener and smarter future. It is a great honor to partner with TTI globally as we unite to expand the reach of our innovative discrete and IC products to a wider audience.”