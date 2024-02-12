Triad Micro Devices takes flight with ‘Pure-Play’ division

Triad Semiconductor Inc. has unveiled Triad Micro Devices (TMD), a wholly owned ‘pure-play’ division dedicated to developing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industry.

TMD specializes in delivering cutting-edge, integrated, and high-reliability analog and mixed-signal solutions for terrestrial and space applications. The firm’s offerings empower customers to tackle SWaP (size, weight, and power) challenges, significantly streamline qualification and certification processes, and optimize the total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Having participated in the aerospace and defense industry for numerous years, Triad takes the next strategic leap by establishing TMD as a dedicated center of excellence for high-performance, high-reliability integrated circuit development,” states Jim Kemerling, TMD CTO. “This deliberate move ensures our continued ability to meet the intricate demands of this sector. Utilizing our extensive analog and mixed-signal IC design expertise, advanced proprietary design tools, and patented ‘ViArray’ technology, we are well-positioned to empower our customers. This enables them to expedite design processes, accelerate qualification timelines, cut down development costs, and minimize risks.”

ViArray technology offers several benefits in terms of cost, development time, and qualification. Alternatively, a full-custom solution is sometimes the best fit. Regardless of the methodology, TMD’s strength is in meeting stringent requirements in the analog and mixed-signal domain with the optimal SWaP.