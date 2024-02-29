Siemens joins Semiconductor Education Alliance

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today it has joined the Semiconductor Education Alliance to help build and nurture thriving communities of practice across the integrated circuit (IC) design and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industries, from teachers and schools to universities, publishers, educational technology companies and research organizations.

Founded by Arm in 2023 with a mission to help close education and skills gaps in the global semiconductor space, the Semiconductor Education Alliance brings together key stakeholders from across industry, academia, and government, to provide resources that help teachers, researchers, engineers and learners access new, accelerated educational pathways.

“Siemens joining the Semiconductor Education Alliance is a significant step forward in our collective efforts to promote communities of practice in STEM education and research with the involvement of academia and industry partners throughout the EDA industry,” said Mike Ellow, Executive Vice President, Electronic Design Automation, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “As part of this alliance, we are undertaking specific projects aimed at developing the workforce in the semiconductor industry to benefit all parties involved. Siemens also aims to share resources, capabilities, and expertise in a flexible, federated and open model through a variety of forums.”

“The global semiconductor industry is facing a shortage of skills and talent that requires industry-wide action,” said Khaled Benkrid, senior director, Education and Research at Arm. “The Semiconductor Education Alliance was created to address semiconductor skills challenges and we welcome the capabilities Siemens brings to the alliance as we come together as an industry to nurture the talent pipeline.”

“The semiconductor industry needs more than one million additional skilled workers by 2030 to keep up with global demand, according to Deloitte,” said Dora Smith, senior director of the Global Academic Program, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Partnering with Arm through the Semiconductor Education Alliance helps us collectively bridge pathways to address both the quality and quantity of talent needed to drive innovation and meet market growth. We look forward to collaborating with this ecosystem of expertise to futureproof the workforce.”

To learn more about how the Semiconductor Education Alliance, visit https://www.arm.com/resources/education