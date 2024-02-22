Siemens collaborates with Intel foundry

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced it has collaborated with Intel Foundry to develop a comprehensive workflow for the foundry’s embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) approach to in-package, high-density interconnect of heterogeneous chips.

Leveraging the expertise and world class technology of Siemens’ industry leading IC and pcb design portfolios, Intel’s EMIB technology delivers advanced integrated IC packaging solutions that cover planning and prototyping, all the way to enabling signoff across a broad range of integration technologies including FCBGA, 2.5/3D IC, and others.

Advanced packaging technology

“We are providing our customers with highly innovative advanced packaging technology,” said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and General Manager, Product and Design Ecosystem, Intel Foundry. “Our collaboration with Siemens enables us to define a certified, production ready EMIB technology reference flow that we can deliver to our customers so that they can design efficiently and effectively.”

With this new Intel Foundry workflow, mutual customers can tackle a range of critical tasks including early package assembly prototyping, hierarchical device floorplanning, co-design optimization, verification of the complete detailed implementation, including signal and power integrity analysis, and Package Assembly Design Kit (PADK) driven assembly verification.

The Siemens technologies incorporated in this reference flow include Xpedition Substrate Integrator software, Xpedition Package Designer software, Hyperlynx software SI/PI and the Calibre nmPlatform tool including Calibre 3DSTACK software.

“Siemens is pleased to collaborate with Intel Foundry to develop and deliver a certified reference flow for Intel’s innovative EMIB technology,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president, Electronic Board Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “As a longtime supplier to Intel, Siemens is honored to be chosen for this project and looks forward to sharing our 3D-IC expertise for the benefit of our mutual customers.”