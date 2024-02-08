SemiQon and CMC Microsystems collaborate on silicon-based quantum processor technology

Fully tested silicon-based chips are now shipping to partners for scalable and manufacturable quantum computer projects in the UK, United States, Finland, and Germany

SemiQon, a Finish-based makers of silicon-based quantum processors for the million-qubit era, is collaborating with Canada’s CMC Microsystems in an agreement to advance silicon-based quantum processor technology. Under the terms of the deal, SemiQon will supply CMC with prototypes of its semiconductor-based quantum processor chips for research purposes. CMC scientists will collaborate with SemiQon to accelerate the development of processors for more powerful quantum computers suitable for the next generation of quantum computing – the million-qubit era.

Promise of quantum computing

Ambitions are high for quantum computing, for good reason, as experts say the technology has the potential to solve some of humanity’s greatest problems, from developing life-saving drugs to achieving climate neutrality. However, widespread quantum adoption remains a challenge due to the limited capability of the quantum computation hardware currently. SemiQon builds a new type of quantum processor unit made from silicon, a semiconductor, as opposed to current approaches that are based on atoms or superconducting materials. This semiconductor-based solution responds to three major challenges that are currently slowing the development of quantum computers globally – scalability, price, and sustainability.

CMC has been supporting and delivering cutting-edge semiconductor technology for 40-years for researchers and industry. Since 2020, they have offered quantum services, with a strategy to democratize access to state-of-the-art quantum hardware and software technologies to the different sectors of the Canadian quantum ecosystem. CMC’s quantum team offers coding services and training on a variety of platforms, as well as design and fabrication services for microelectronics, MEMS, silicon photonics and superconducting devices.

Complementary expertise

Both Finland and Canada have national quantum roadmaps with common goals to advance quantum computing and help bring its benefits to organizations and companies around the world. For Janne Lehtinen at SemiQon, working with CMC was a perfect opportunity for growth.

“CMC’s philosophy of providing simplified access to leading-edge quantum computing platforms and services aligns perfectly with our vision to realize the promise of quantum computing by delivering a scalable, resilient, and cost-effective quantum processor technology,” said Lehtinen, adding that the two firms have an existing foundation to build on.

“CMC has already worked with our other partner, VTT, to fabricate superconducting devices. They have a proven track record in quantum expertise and the talent to drive quantum research and development forward,” Lehtinen stated.

Variety of quantum platforms

“SemiQon’s technology can be a game changer for scaling up quantum computers using current CMOS technology and infrastructure,” said Udson Mendes, quantum team leader at CMC Microsystems. “Based on our extensive experience with silicon-based semiconductors and a variety of quantum platforms, I am confident that the CMC team will help advance SemiQon’s technology.”

Both SemiQon Technologies and CMC Microsystems commit to publicly disseminate the results obtained from this collaboration. “Our goal is to advance the entire quantum ecosystem worldwide.”

As the collaboration progresses, updates and insights will be shared with the community.