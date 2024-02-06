Electronic Products & Technology

Sager and Taoglas sign distribution agreement

Stephen Law   

Leading North American distributor Sager Electronics has announced the addition of Taoglas to its line card. Taoglas is a global provider of advanced antenna and RF solutions, offering a comprehensive range of IoT products and services that enable seamless connectivity for a wide range of applications.

“Communications function is a critical part of the application design process – you can’t get ‘smart’ connectivity without an antenna. Taoglas’ expertise in RF technologies really sets them apart,” noted Holly Myers, director of supplier marketing and product management for Sager Electronics.

Hercules GPS Screwmount 2 Stage 28dB permanent Mount Antenna. Source: Taoglas

“Sager has an experienced, design-driven team, an important asset in providing solutions to a variety of remote connectivity applications,” commented Taylor Kimmerle, VP global sales for Taoglas.

Taoglas configurators – Antenna Builder and Cable Builder – are available on sager.com, allowing customers to configure an antenna or assembly to meet their specifications, while also submitting a request for quote.

