Purdue-Dassault Systèmes partner to improve, accelerate, transform semiconductor workforce

Purdue is working to revolutionize workforce development for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, with its latest collaboration focused on delivering virtual twin capabilities to augment and accelerate semiconductor training, research and sustainability, as well as the development of new skills.

The latest step in educational excellence is marked by a new Purdue partnership with multinational software giant Dassault Systèmes, a leader in providing virtual twin experiences for global industries. A memorandum of understanding was signed Friday (Feb. 16) with the company as part of a campus visit and tour by Dassault Systèmes, who met with representatives of Birck Nanotechnology Center, where students learn the latest semiconductor technology in preparation for joining the workforce amid high demand for skilled industry workers.

Alyssa Wilcox, Purdue’s senior vice president for partnerships and chief of staff to the president, signed the agreement with Dassault Systèmes and was joined by Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering.

“This collaboration reflects Purdue’s goal to innovate and improve development opportunities for students,” Wilcox said. “Our continuing role in both workforce and research innovation underscores Purdue’s leadership in creating vital partnerships in semiconductors.”

“Within the semiconductor industry, tomorrow’s workforce will require cutting-edge skills, empowered by science-based virtual twins,” said Stephane Sireau, vice president, high-tech industry, at Dassault Systèmes and member of the Purdue Semiconductor Degrees Leadership Board. “We are proud to strengthen our existing engagement within Purdue’s growing semiconductor innovation ecosystem to ensure students receive the best learning opportunities in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.”

Agreement will facilitate network of academia & industry partners

Through its partnership with Dassault Systèmes, Purdue will leverage modern digital manufacturing practices toward the development of students’ technological skills, educational content and training courses. These practices will instill the power of virtual twin, simulation and augmented reality developments to accelerate semiconductor design and the future of high-tech components and products.

The agreement also will facilitate a network of academia and industry partners to create new opportunities for skills development and technological expertise.

Building on long-standing collaborations, the MOU-signified partnership with Dassault Systèmes aligns with Purdue’s commitment to academic excellence and positions the university at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, further underscoring its position as the heart of the Silicon Heartland.