PASQAL, U of Calgary bridging academia and industry for quantum advancement

PASQAL, a global leader in neutral atom quantum computing, has reached a landmark partnership with the University of Calgary and its Quantum City hub to advance quantum computing research and education.

This collaboration aims to advance quantum technologies, foster innovative research and create a robust talent pipeline in Alberta, significantly contributing to the sustainable growth of the quantum ecosystem. It focuses on fostering sustainable development in quantum technologies and promoting cutting-edge research in neutral atoms quantum computing. The partnership will support the talent pipeline in quantum across Alberta by connecting students with industry work opportunities and assisting in faculty recruitment at the University of Calgary.

The scope of this collaboration includes collaborating on educational programs, workshops, training sessions, providing industry experience for Alberta-based quantum students and researchers, and promoting bilateral exchanges between France, Quebec, and Alberta’s quantum ecosystems.

Collaborative synergies

The partnership aims to benefit both the local and global quantum computing landscapes by leveraging collaborative synergies between PASQAL and the University of Calgary.

PASQAL commits to facilitating research initiatives, supporting faculty recruitment, connecting students with recruitment opportunities, and investing in Alberta’s quantum ecosystem. The University of Calgary will provide space for PASQAL in its qHub, collaborate on research projects, and connect PASQAL with local talent and funding opportunities.

“We are proud to partner with a distinguished institution that shares our vision for advancing quantum technologies. This partnership not only enhances our research capabilities but also positions us to contribute significantly to the global quantum community. Together, we are set to unlock new quantum innovations that address real-world challenges,” comments Raphaël de Thoury, CEO of PASQAL-Canada.

Cultivating a vibrant quantum ecosystem in Alberta

Rob Thompson, Associate VP (Research) and Executive Director, Research Services at the University of Calgary, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration highlights UCalgary’s dedication to cultivating a vibrant quantum ecosystem in Alberta.” He further elaborated on the university’s vision, highlighting three pivotal pillars that are foundational at Quantum City: talent generation, quantum commercialization, and quantum infrastructure.

“This partnership is instrumental in advancing each of these pillars,” Thompson explained. “By working together, we’re not only nurturing the next generation of quantum talent but also accelerating the commercialization and applications of quantum technologies while ensuring the development of sustainable quantum infrastructure.”