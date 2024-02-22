NVIDIA event to unveil tech breakthroughs

More than 300,000 people are expected to take part in GTC 2024, a flagship conference sponsored and organized by NVIDIA at the San Jose Convention Center from March 18-21.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote from the SAP Center on Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Pacific time. It will be livestreamed and available on demand. Registration is not required to view the keynote online.

Since Huang first highlighted machine learning in his 2014 GTC keynote, NVIDIA has been at the forefront of the AI revolution. The company’s platforms have played a crucial role in enabling AI across numerous domains including large language models, biology, cybersecurity, data center and cloud computing, conversational AI, networking, physics, robotics, and quantum, scientific and edge computing.

The event’s 900 sessions and over 300 exhibitors will showcase how organizations are deploying NVIDIA platforms to achieve remarkable breakthroughs across industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive and transportation, cloud services, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications.

“Generative AI has moved to center stage as governments, industries and organizations everywhere look to harness its transformative capabilities,” Huang said. “GTC has become the world’s most important AI conference because the entire ecosystem is there to share knowledge and advance the state of the art. Come join us.”

Notable speakers include:

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer, OpenAI

Sébastien Bubeck, vice president, Microsoft GenAI

Vincent Vanhoucke, distinguished scientist and senior director of robotics, Google DeepMind

Joelle Pineau, vice president of AI research, Meta

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science and HAI co-director, Stanford University

Dr. Priscilla Chan, cofounder and co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Stefan Goebel, senior vice president, chief of staff, product engineering and head of strategic engineering partnerships, SAP Labs

Belinda Neal, chief operating officer for core engineering and head of engineering partnerships, Goldman Sachs

Moises Hernandez-Fernandez, vice president of machine learning center of excellence, JPMorgan Chase

Shan Jegatheeswaran, vice president and global head of MedTech Digital, Johnson & Johnson

Rodolphe Katra, vice president of AI, Medtronic

Aaron Saunders, CTO, Boston Dynamics

More than 1,000 organizations will participate, including Adobe, Amazon, Amgen, Anthropic, Blackrock, Cohere, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Genentech, Getty Images, HPE, Hugging Face, Lockheed Martin, L’Oreal, Lowe’s, Lucasfilm and ILM, Mercedes-Benz, Micron, Mistral AI, Netflix, Oracle, Pixar, Runway, Saudi Aramco, Scale AI, ServiceNow, Siemens, Snowflake, Supermicro, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Zoox.

Registration is open at www.nvidia.com/gtc.