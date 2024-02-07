Nordic Semi, Arm reaffirm partnership

Nordic Semiconductor has signed a multi-year Arm Total Access (ATA) license with leading semiconductor design and software platform company, Arm. The ATA license guarantees Nordic access to the widest range of Arm IP, tools, support, and training for its current and future products, including multiprotocol, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and DECT NR+ solutions.

The new deal extends the long-term partnership between the companies, stretching back to the launch of the Arm-powered Nordic nRF51 Series multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) in 2012. Since then, Nordic has shipped billions of chips using Arm technology.

At the heart of product portfolio

Arm is a vendor of energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms and its products have enabled advanced computing in more than 270 billion chips across the globe.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Arm through this ATA licensing agreement,” says Svein-Egil Nielsen, CTO/EVP R&D with Nordic. “Nordic has gained its reputation as a leading vendor of low power wireless technology in large part through its relationship with Arm. Today, our product roadmap builds on this legacy by leveraging even more powerful processors and multicore solutions to run the most advanced application software and machine learning [ML] models. Through this agreement we will have unlimited access to the leading-edge processor and security technology demanded by those products.”