Newark announces new distribution partner agreement with Taoglas

Distributor and antenna and RF component manufacturer have a track record of on-time, in-stock fulfillment

Expanding its RF and wireless product offering Newark has reached a new distribution agreement with Taoglas, provider of antennas and IoT components.

“We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Taoglas, a leading provider of antennas and IoT components,” said Jose Lok, Farnell global product category director, semiconductors. “This collaboration expands Newark’s offerings, providing customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality wireless solutions. Together with Taoglas, we remain committed to simplifying the customer design experience globally.”

Source: Taoglas

Using the latest in high-performance RF antenna design, Taoglas has a comprehensive portfolios of external and embedded antennas covering Cellular, GPS/GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, NFC/RFID, LPWA, ISM band and Satcom applications.

“Taoglas and Newark are well matched, with Taoglas’ commitment to quality and Newark’s commitment to reliable distribution,” added Taylor Kimmerle, Taoglas VP global sales. “With the addition of Taoglas products, Newark provides customers easy access to a full BOM of quality wireless goods and quick, reliable delivery worldwide.”

