Newark and Auer Signal partner

Newark has announced a partnership with Auer Signal to provide customers with a diverse range of audible and visual signaling devices, including steady beacons, flashing beacons, strobe lights, horns, buzzers and electronic sirens.

Auer Signal, a leading signaling equipment manufacturer, has a century-long legacy of revolutionizing signaling solutions through innovation and a commitment to quality. Their in-house development and design team uses cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art machinery to create signaling devices that surpass industry standards.

Auer Signal offers a unique focus on cost and performance to ensure that customers can find the right product for their specific requirements. This means that users can choose the most suitable signaling device for their application, without compromising on quality or performance.

“If you’re in need of a signaling device for a factory, a shipyard, or any other industrial setting, Auer Signal has got you covered and Newark customers can now experience their perfect blend of innovation, quality, and affordability on our platform,” said Dean Stevens, Product Segment Leader, Global Automation and Control at Newark.