NeoCortec signs global distribution deal with DigiKey

NeoCortec, manufacturer of low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules, has recently extended its network of distributors by signing a new global distribution agreement with DigiKey.

NeoCortec’s NeoMesh wireless network modules are based on a decentralized mesh of self-governing nodes which are not dependent on a network coordinator. A virtually limitless number of nodes can be added to an existing network. This means that even the largest buildings can be covered with only one network and without any additional infrastructure. NeoMesh utilizes time-synchronization between the nodes, allowing nodes to sleep and wake up efficiently only when required. Most of the time the nodes are asleep with their radio turned off. However, at scheduled intervals the radios wake up to listen for messages and to send messages if required, before going back to sleep again. This approach results in an average power consumption of typically only a few 10s of micro amperes, enabling battery powered operation on a single set of two AA batteries for several years.

“DigiKey is a perfect new distribution partner for us, as in addition to having the world’s largest selection of in-stock electronic components they offer a broad range of digital solutions and tools to design engineers. We are convinced they will do well in promoting our NeoMesh wireless mesh network modules together with NeoCortec’s protocol stack with their huge customer base,” said Cato Skibsted Fagermo, business development manager at NeoCortec.

The unique NeoCortec protocol stack is offered for both 2.4GHz as well as sub GHz frequency bands, delivered in a series of pre-approved modules as well as a license to selected SoCs. The modules suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart building and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution. All NeoCortec modules share the same tiny 11x18x2.6mm footprint, so the target product does not need to change to support a full range of frequency bands.