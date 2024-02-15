Electronic Products & Technology

Murata to build R&D hub near Japan HQ

Aimed at innovative value creation through the promotion of internal and external collaboration

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., announced that it will establish the Moriyama Innovation Center as a new research and development (R&D) hub in Japan. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be completed in May 2026.

A global leader in the design, manufacture of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules, Murata’s objective with the hub is aimed at bolstering the firm’s basic research, planning and design capabilities in both existing and new businesses. The establishment of the new R&D hub will enhance Murata’s R&D functions, in addition to reinforcing its relationships with many different stakeholders, including clients, subcontractors, and local residents, as well as accelerating value creation initiatives, thereby increasing Murata’s competitiveness.

The geographical advantages of the new hub’s proximity to the head office and Murata plants located near Shiga Prefecture in Japan will also allow for stronger coordination with other planning and R&D hubs. In addition, Murata will offer industry-leading, innovative products and technologies by promoting open innovation through technology exchanges with external partners and collaborative development.

 

