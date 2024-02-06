Mouser inks disty deal with Hirschmann

Mouser Electronics Inc. has reached a global distribution agreement with Hirschmann, a Belden brand. Hirschmann is a full-service provider of high-end industrial networking solutions to enhance network reliability, security, productivity and efficiency. Hirschman products are used in many different applications, such as factory automation, process control, transportation and mechanical engineering.

Mouser is now offering Hirschmann’s entire product portfolio, including managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches, wireless LAN and security systems, and more.

All Hirschmann networking products have a wide array of industry specific certifications from basic UL, Class 1 Div 2, Naval certification, IEC 61850, Rail and Transportation. For security all of their products are Independently certified according to the international security standard IEC 62443-4-1 Secure Development Lifecycle with select devices, such as the BOBCAT, certified to a higher degree within the IEC 62443 standard.