Kurtz Ersa partners with Comtree in Canada

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, has partnered with manufacturer’s agent Comtree Inc, to strengthen its availability of spare parts across Canada.

Comtree will now stock an extensive range of spare parts at its Mississauga warehouse location. The collaboration ensures that Canadian customers can access a comprehensive inventory of soldering consumables with hundreds of common products readily available in stock, according to Ernie Grice at Kurtz Ersa.

“We are delighted to partner with Comtree, a company with a proven track record of excellence in providing capital equipment solutions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to ensuring that our Canadian customers have swift access to high-quality spare parts, further enhancing their experience with our advanced soldering technology,” Grice said.

Since 1995, Comtree has offered capital equipment solutions along with customer support and after-sales service.