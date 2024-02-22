Feds support creation of piloting sites in automotive, mobility technology

The Canadian government is investing $8 million to create two live-environment piloting sites to develop and commercialize new transportation technologies and innovative solutions. FedDev Ontario made the announcement today at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.

“Southern Ontario plays a vital role in driving economic growth, especially when it comes to CAV and EV-related innovation and production,” said Filomena Tassi, federal Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will support the testing and validating of cleaner and more efficient mobility technologies, which will help make a brighter future for us all.”

With one location in Toronto focusing on urban transportation and the other in Windsor/Sarnia focused on cross-border and multi-modal scenarios, these world-class, live-testing sites will act as a launch pad for over 40 SMEs as they pilot and commercialize over 40 new technologies, predominantly within the ZEV and CAV areas.

The Technology Pilot Zones will not only aim to fill a gap in Canada’s market for CAV and ZEV commercialization but will also break down the high barriers to entry and facilitate technology piloting in real-world environments, including highways, cross-border sites and urban transportation settings. In addition, this project will create and maintain 345 jobs and contribute to Canada’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 through the deployment of cleaner and more efficient technologies.

“As Canada’s automotive manufacturing and tech hub, the site of the busiest Canada-US border crossing, and the country’s largest economic centre, southern Ontario’s transportation networks are critical to the safe, efficient, and clean movement of people and goods,” said Raed Kadri, Head of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). “With the support of FedDev Ontario, the OVIN Technology Pilot Zones will be pivotal to the growth of purpose-driven, Ontario-made innovation, while addressing the biggest transportation challenges facing Ontarians and driving Canada’s zero-emissions future.”