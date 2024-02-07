EMA and Hawk Ridge Systems converge ECAD/MCAD

EMA Design Automation Inc. and Hawk Ridge Systems have entered a strategic partnership to provide the engineering community with a full ECAD/MCAD design experience, leveraging best-in-class tools and support for the entire electronic product design flow.

EMA Design Automation is a leading electronic design automation (EDA) value-added reseller (VAR), and Hawk Ridge Systems is a provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Through this partnership, Hawk Ridge Systems will now sell and distribute Cadence and EMA ECAD design solutions to their customers. These state-of-the-art solutions were developed with 30+ years of electronics design expertise and support from EMA.

End-to-end solutions are needed

As electronic product design continues to grow in complexity and scale, the traditional silos between electrical and mechanical domains are inhibiting teams from meeting their design goals and timelines, explains Manny Marcano, president of EMA Design Automation. “End-to-end solutions are needed, along with deep domain expertise, to help customers develop fully connected flows to solve their design challenges,” he added.

“As the ECAD and MCAD domains continue to converge, there is a great need to help customers manage the realities and requirements of a fully integrated design environment across the electrical and mechanical product development process,” Marcano stated.