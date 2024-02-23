Electronic components sees strong momentum, optimism in 2024

Recent survey results tabulated by the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) presented very encouraging results, as all areas of the electronic components supply chain showed strong improvement in index scores for January results and anticipation of a robust continuation of the upward trend in February.

Results from the ECIA’s January 2024 ECST survey indicated the overall component index jumped by more than 20 points to 98, the highest level in 21 months, almost reaching the positive growth threshold of 100.

“All three major segments achieved strong growth,” commented ECIA chief analyst Dale Ford. “Semiconductors delivered amazing results with a leap of nearly 39 points to top the index with 105 points. Electro-Mechanical components and Passive components both achieved double digit index score improvements in January.”

The ECST survey provides highly valuable and detailed visibility on industry expectations in the near-term through the monthly and quarterly surveys. This “immediate” perspective is helpful to participants up and down the electronics components supply chain. In the long-term, ECIA shares in the optimism for the future as the continued introduction and market adoption of exciting innovative technologies should motivate both corporate and consumer demand for next-generation products over the long term.

The complete ECIA Electronic Component Sales Trends (ECST) Report is delivered to all ECIA members as well as others who participate in the survey. All participants in the electronics component supply chain are invited and encouraged to participate in the report so they can see the highly valuable insights provided by the ECST report. The return on a small investment of time is enormous!

For the summary report, click here. Members can view the full report by logging in here.