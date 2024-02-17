ECM rebrands, launches new website

ECM (Electri-Cord Manufacturing) has rolled-out a rebranding campaign, supported by a revamped website, showcasing a modernized image and enhanced user experience. As a leading turnkey electronics manufacturing services company, ECM is committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and providing unparalleled customer service, according to Ryan Samuels, director of business development.

The centrepiece of the rebranding effort is the unveiling of a new website, which has been designed with the modern user in mind. The website is fully mobile responsive, ensuring that visitors can easily navigate and access information from any device, delivering an intuitive interface that allows clients to effortlessly find the services they need and access valuable resources.

“At ECM, we understand the importance of staying ahead in a rapidly advancing industry. Our rebranding and the launch of our new website reflect our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible experience,” explained Samuels. “The rebranding effort showcases our dedication to evolving with the needs of our clients, while our new website serves as a key component in effectively reaching new clients.”

As a family-owned company with over 75 years of experience, ECM holds a range of certifications, including ISO 9001, IATF 16949, UL508A, among other agency approvals.