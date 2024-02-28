Crypto4A announces $7.5m quantum-safe secure manufacturing initiative

Crypto4A Technologies Inc., an Ottawa-based developer of quantum-ready hardware security products, announced a $7.5-million Quantum-Safe Secure Manufacturing Initiative with a $3.75-million repayable contribution from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Crypto4A’s QxHSM and QxEDGE quantum-ready hardware security products are designed, developed and manufactured in Ontario. This repayable contribution will accelerate the company’s ability to address evolving fundamental security threats while supporting the manufacturing sector of Ontario by creating more than 50 new jobs. The funding is through the Regional Quantum Initiative, launched to further accelerate the development of the quantum sector and drive product development in this world-class quantum ecosystem.

“Southern Ontario is well positioned for quantum breakthroughs because we are home to world-leading research centres and high-potential quantum companies. Businesses in this sector are creating incredible technologies and our government is providing support so they can bring them to market faster, advancing Canada’s role as a world leader in quantum technologies,” said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.