Chiplet Summit reports rapid growth

Chiplet Summit held its second annual event at the Santa Clara Convention Center on February 6-8. Both registration (883) and total attendance (534) increased by over two-thirds from 2023. Key areas of interest were advanced packaging methods, high-speed die-to-die interfaces, generative AI applications, and the open chiplet economy.

Keynoters were Applied Materials, Synopsys, Micron, Alphawave Semi, Hyperion Technologies (new packaging methods), and Open Compute Project. The conference also featured pre-conference tutorials on interfaces and the open chiplet economy, and panels on design challenges, breakthroughs, packaging, making money with chiplets, and near-term trends. A superpanel focused on accelerating generative AI applications such as the incredibly popular ChatGPT. Leading exhibitors and sponsors were Applied Materials, Synopsys, Alphawave Semi, Open Compute Project, Achronix, Arm, and Teradyne. Slides from the sessions and keynotes will be available shortly on the website at no charge.

“Attendees and exhibitors alike found the show to be both useful and enlightening,” reported Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. He noted that “Chiplets have rapidly become the standard way to implement leading-edge chips for industry giants such as AMD, Intel, and Samsung. Attendees liked the show’s emphasis on bringing together specialists in all stages, including partitioning, design, packaging, integration, test, and manufacturing.”