Bittele expands facility to enhance inventory accuracy

Bittele Electronics, provider of prototype and small-to-mid volume pcb assembly services, has expanded its Markham assembly facility. The strategic move aims to improve inventory accuracy and streamline operations.

The expansion is primarily focused on enhancing the component warehouse, allowing Bittele to provide more storage space for consigned inventory. As extended part lead times continue to challenge the component market, Bittele recognizes the importance of efficient inventory management, according to Bittele CEO Ben Peng Yang. With the expanded warehouse, the company can now store consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders, while providing the option of purchasing and stocking critical items from a customer’s Bill of Materials (BOM) upon request.

Increased storage capacity

“We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients. By expanding our Markham facility, we strengthen our ability to meet their needs promptly and accurately. The increased storage capacity ensures that our inventory remains well-organized and readily accessible,” Yang stated.

Bittele has also invested in some cutting-edge technology, recently installing a new Soltec wave soldering machine, which will be utilized for larger-volume, through-hole assembly. This addition complements the firm’s existing Ersa selective soldering machine and will be operational later this summer.