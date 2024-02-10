Avnet and indie Semiconductor enter global disty deal

indie Semiconductor Inc., an autotech solutions innovator, has executed a distribution agreement with Avnet, a global technology distributor. The move aims to accelerate global availability of indie’s innovative semiconductor product portfolio, leveraging Avnet’s extensive market reach, support, and fulfillment capabilities.

indie’s highly differentiated solutions represent one of the industry’s broadest automotive portfolios, addressing the key automotive megatrends of driver safety and automation (ADAS), in-cabin user experience (UX), and electrification. Included in this agreement are indie’s USB power delivery, intelligent lighting, motor control, ultrasonic, and 120GHz radar sensing silicon solutions. Additional product lines will be made available in the future.

“indie is excited to partner with Avnet to bring our world-class automotive portfolio to a global customer base,” said Michael Wittmann, chief operating officer at indie Semiconductor. “Avnet’s strong expertise in the automotive segment, coupled with its global reach, will allow our class-leading products to bring value to customers across global automotive development regions.”