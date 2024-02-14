Aven partners with Comtree, expands presence across Canada

Aven, a full-service technology provider, is partnering with distributor Comtree Inc., which will serve as stocking distributor for Aven products across Canada. This strategic collaboration will enhance Aven’s distribution network and strengthen its presence in the Canadian market, ensuring customers have easier access to high-quality tools and equipment.

Under the agreement, Comtree will offer Aven’s precision tools, optical magnifiers and inspection systems to customers throughout Canada. Comtree will also now stock an extensive range of Aven products at its Mississauga warehouse location.

“We are thrilled to partner with Comtree Inc. and expand our reach across Canada,” said Steve Carter, national sales manager USA & Canada at Aven. “Comtree’s reputation for delivering exceptional service and support aligns perfectly with Aven’s commitment to providing high-quality products and solutions. Together, we look forward to serving customers throughout Canada and delivering the tools they need to succeed.”