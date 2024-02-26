APEC 2024 kicks off in Long Beach, CA

The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2024 commenced today amidst great anticipation and excitement in Long Beach, California. As a premier event in the electronic industry, APEC 2024 promises to showcase ground-breaking innovations, foster collaboration, and drive advancements in power electronics.

With an expected attendance of over 5,000 professionals from across the globe, the expo hall has only begun to buzz with activity as exhibitors set up their booths, eager to unveil the latest technological marvels. From emerging start-ups to industry giants, a diverse array of companies lined the exhibition floor, ready to demonstrate cutting-edge products and solutions.

The conference agenda is packed with a wide range of plenary sessions, keynote speeches, and educational seminars, providing attendees with unparalleled insights into the future of power electronics. Renowned experts and thought leaders will delve into topics such as renewable energy integration, electric vehicle technology, and smart grid advancements, offering invaluable knowledge and expertise to attendees.

“We are thrilled to kick off APEC 2024 here in Long Beach,” said Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, Chair of the APEC Organizing Committee. “This year’s conference promises to be our most exciting yet, with a stellar lineup of speakers, engaging sessions, and a vibrant exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in power electronics.”

A variety of networking opportunities

Among the highlights of the opening day are the much-anticipated plenary sessions exploring breakthroughs in energy storage technologies, as well as panel discussions on the future of power electronics in the era of digital transformation.

In addition to the main conference program, APEC 2024 offers a variety of networking opportunities, including receptions, meet-and-greet sessions, and technical tours, allowing participants to connect with peers, forge new partnerships and exchange ideas.

As the sun sets on the opening day of APEC 2024, anticipation is high for the days ahead, with attendees eager to explore the latest innovations, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and shape the future of the electronic industry.