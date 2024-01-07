Valeo and Teledyne FLIR collaborate on thermal imaging for automotive safety systems

Valeo, the key technology partner of mobility actors globally, and Teledyne FLIR have started a strategic collaboration to bring thermal imaging technology to the automotive industry to enhance the safety of road users. Together, the team already secured a major contract in late 2023 from a leading global automotive OEM to deliver their new thermal imaging cameras as part of a new generation of advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) driver-aide technology to improve vehicle and road safety.

Valeo and Teledyne FLIR will deliver an Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B thermal imaging technology for night vision ADAS. This system will complement Valeo’s large range of sensors and rely on Valeo’s ADAS software stack to support functions such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) at night for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as for autonomous cars. The collaboration brings together Valeo, the world’s leader in automotive camera technologies, with Teledyne FLIR, the world leader in thermal imaging technology, to create the next generation of multispectral sensor fusion systems for automotive safety.

Valeo will leverage its expertise in automotive vision systems to integrate Teledyne FLIR thermal vision technology and supply the OEM with a complete solution for night vision, including perception software based on Valeo’s AI and Graphical Visualization stack.