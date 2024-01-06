TDK Ventures invests in Silicon Box and its chiplet technology

TDK Ventures, a subsidiary of TDK Corp., announced that it has invested in Singaporean tech disruptor Silicon Box and its semiconductor chiplet packaging design and fabrication capabilities, which offers newfound standards in performance and scale.

The company was founded by leaders in semiconductor design and packaging technologies – co-founders Dr. Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai previously founded Marvell, while co-founder and CEO Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han was formerly CEO of STATS ChipPAC (acquired by JCET in 2015). Dr. Sutardja and Dr. Han combined have more than 800 US patents. TDK Ventures looks to partner with this superstar team to accelerate the most recent semiconductor packaging innovations to market through Silicon Box.

The semiconductor industry is challenged with the fact that energy efficiency and performance are losing pace with advancing demands for computing volume, especially with the meteoric rise of machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence (including generative AI). At its core, current semiconductor chips are hitting a wall in scalability, limited by conventional packaging approaches due to the energy cost associated with moving data between chips. Meanwhile, the development and manufacturing cost for chip designers have become cost prohibitive except for the most well-funded players.

“TDK Ventures is excited to partner with the world-class team at Silicon Box. Their standout chiplet design is making waves in the industry, and they already have a proven concept in a 750,000 square foot facility to support production,” said TDK Ventures’ president Nicolas Sauvage. “We are committed to supporting their success for a positive impact on the world.”