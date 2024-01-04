StenTech marks 25 years in biz

StenTech Inc., a leading multinational provider of SMT printing solutions, recently announced its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, StenTech has been at the forefront of the surface mount technology (SMT) industry, modernizing the manufacturing process with stencil, tooling and parts solutions that empower customer success.

Founded in 1999, StenTech made history by becoming the first company to introduce fiber diode lasers into North America, setting the benchmark for stencil manufacturing, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and quality.

“Our mantra is constant improvement, and our unwavering dedication to excellence has been our guiding principle for the last 25 years,” said Brent Nolan, StenTech president & CEO. “We take pride in not only meeting but exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

Advertisement

Over the years, the company is now among the largest multi-national SMT printing solutions providers, with a presence in 20 facilities across the United States, Mexico and Canada (Markham, Ontario). These strategically located facilities ensure localized expertise and quick turnaround solutions, providing customers with the convenience and efficiency they need in the ever-evolving SMT industry. StenTech’s success is fueled by its formidable team of over 35 experienced CAD designers and more than 250 production staff, combined with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.