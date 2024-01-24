StenTech expands parts division in Canada

StenTech Inc., global specialists in SMT printing solutions, is expanding its parts division in Canada and the United States. Specializing in laser cut and chemically etched precision metal parts, suitable for projects from initial prototypes to full-scale production.

“This strategic move allows StenTech to offer extended capabilities and services to our current customers as well as opening up to a far-reaching broader market that includes all industries across North America,” notes StenTech CEO Brent Nolan.

The enhanced emphasis on parts significantly broadens the firm’s range of offerings. StenTech is capable of serving customers that require 1 to 10,000+ pieces, a diverse selection of materials and surface finish options, or swift turnaround with direct-to-factory ordering for prototypes or full-scale production.