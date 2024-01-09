Smart mirror provides health assessment

NuraLogix, a global pioneer in Affective Ai 1, has launched Anura MagicMirror, a first-of-its-kind tabletop smart mirror that analyzes facial blood flow information to accurately calculate a host of vital signs and disease risk assessments. Powered by the company’s cloud-based Affective Ai platform DeepAffex, Anura MagicMirror is the first device NuraLogix has manufactured, leveraging its hardware-agnostic software to deliver on the promise of making accurate health data ubiquitous in people’s lives.

The highly versatile 21.5″ screen device enables industry partners, including retailers, gyms, schools, corporations, construction companies, retirement homes, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices, to develop proactive health solutions that can help impact the lives of employees, customers, and patients. A CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree for Digital Health, Anura MagicMirror is being showcased this week at the high profile tech event in Las Vegas.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the healthiest of us all?

Anura MagicMirror is designed for conducting speedy and accurate physical and mental health assessments anywhere, anytime. When a user sits in front of the mirror, the device automatically detects this movement and begins conducting a 30-second scan. Gathering health data in this method without requiring tedious multiple manual inputs provides ease of use, especially for those with mobility issues, elderly populations, and more.

Anura MagicMirror leverages the company’s patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) technology, a novel form of Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG) to automatically detect a person’s face, identify key regions of interest, and extract blood flow information. The data is sent to the cloud-based DeepAffex platform, which uses advanced signal processing and machine learning AI algorithms to calculate over 100 health parameters. You can see it in action here.

A moment to reflect on health

Anura MagicMirror goes beyond all other contactless health monitoring solutions. Uniquely, it can measure physical health vitals, as well as mental health assessments, and can carry out health risk assessments. A sample of its measurements include:

Vitals/Physical Indexes Blood Pressure Cardiac Workload Pulse Rate Breathing Rate Irregular Heart Rate Heart Rate Variability BMI Body Shape Index Waist-to-Height Ratio Facial Skin Age Mental Health Mental Stress Depression Health Risk Anxiety Health Risk

Metabolic Health Risk Assessments T2 Diabetes Risk Assessment Cardiovascular Disease Risk (10 yr) Heart Attack Risk (10 yr) Stroke Risk (10 yr) Hypertension Risk Hypercholesterolemia Hypertriglyceridemia Fatty Liver Disease Morning Fasting Blood Glucose Hemoglobin A1C

NuraLogix’s research models have currently appeared in 11 global peer-reviewed research publications, with three additional publications in progress covering topics of hypertension, multi-year cardiovascular risk, diabetes and fatty liver disease.

“We are excited to unveil Anura MagicMirror, our first hardware product that directly leverages the proven DeepAffex Affective AI Platform,” said Phil Levy, chief technology officer at NuraLogix. “Our technology uses any video-enabled device to assess general health parameters and with this mirror product, we are able to deliver these benefits to many different industry sectors. Whether it is helping organizations optimize staff well-being and monitoring stress levels, providing health checkups in a community, or easing the clinical intake burden on health professionals during visits, we are paving the way to a world where health vitals are easily monitored to help improve global health outcomes.”