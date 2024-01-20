Shenmao adds Texas factory to serve automotive applications

Following its strategic expansion initiative, global solder manufacturer Shenmao Technology has added a new factory in Texas. The move reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for its high-quality solder products, particularly in the automotive sector. Shenmao anticipates that the new facility will significantly enhance its production capacity, catering to the needs of key clients, including major players in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

The state-of-the-art factory, strategically located near the US-Mexico border, positions the firm to efficiently serve Mexican customers with automotive applications, recognized as a key market. The company aims to increase the monthly production capacity in North America by two to three times by the first quarter of 2024.

Despite challenges in the broader electronics manufacturing industry, Shenmao remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, anticipateing a slight revenue uptick in the last quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth. This positive trend is attributed, in part, to a pivotal client in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector. The company has strategically positioned itself to integrate into the supply chain of this key player by expanding its production capabilities in Texas.