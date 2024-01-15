Quanta, Ambarella expand strategic partnership

Quanta Computer Inc., a provider of advanced technology solutions, expanded its strategic partnership with Ambarella, Inc., an edge AI semiconductor company. The move includes development with Ambarella’s CV3-AD, CV7 and new N1 series AI systems-on-chip (SoCs), marking a significant capabilities advancement for cutting-edge AI products.

These offerings address the growing market demand for a diverse range of neural network and large language models, spanning from millions to billions of parameters. Notably, these solutions are characterized by lower power consumption and a more efficient data handling capability stemming from Ambarella’s advanced SoC hardware architecture and Quanta’s deep expertise in creating state-of-the-art AI Box and PCIe add-in cards. This synergy will empower businesses across sectors, including autonomous vehicles, smart surveillance, robotics, healthcare and more.

“We are excited to collaborate with Ambarella on CV3-AD, CV7 and N1-powered products that provide groundbreaking AI visual system solutions,” said Alan Chai, senior vice president at Quanta. “The fusion of Quanta’s engineering prowess with Ambarella’s latest generation of AI SoCs will unlock new frontiers for AI applications, by delivering SoMs, PCIe cards, edge devices and even full turnkey solutions. We look forward to the transformative impact these solutions will have across diverse sectors.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Quanta in delivering innovative AI technologies,” said Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella. “This wider collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI technology can achieve, enabling highly efficient convolutional neural networks and generative AI processing for the next generation of edge AI devices.”